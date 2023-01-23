Most disappointing January transfer signings so far

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The January Transfer window has already seen the signings of some Players by major clubs especially in the English Premier League. Although, not every signing will immediately shine or even do well at his new club, some of these signings have been disappointing since they joined their new clubs.

These Players have failed to make the needed immediate impact. Here they are;

1. Cody Gakpo

For a Player that was so hyped up and was expected to join Manchester United before he eventually signed for Liverpool in this January Transfer window, Gakpo has been truly disappointing. He is yet to score for Liverpool and although the general form of the team has not helped, the Dutchman has been below par.

2. Wout Werghost

The Dutch striker signed for Manchester United recently and his first two games for the team have already indicated that he might be a wrong signing. Ironically, since he started playing for Man United, Erik Ten Hag’s team have failed to win a game.

What is your opinion?

