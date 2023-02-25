Most Chances Created By Players In The Premier League Since The World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier is the player with most chances created in the premier league since the World Cup, 36. He has been a decisive player for the Magpies ever since the beginning of this season. Kieran Trippier has managed to establish himself as one of the best right-backs in the premier league. The Magpies spent €14 million on signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and he has netted 3 goals and provided 7 assists in 37 appearances for Newcastle United.

Kieran Trippier registered 11 assists in 86 games in all competitions for Atletico Madrid and he struggled to perform well at the Laliga side. He’s currently among the best full-backs in the premier league.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the second player with most chances created in the premier league since the World Cup, 34.

He has been an irreplaceable player at Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes is expected to help the Red devils finish top four this season. The Portuguese midfielder has netted 7 goals and provided 10 assists in 37 appearances for United in all competitions this season.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is the third player with most chances created in the premier league since the world cup, 28. The Belgian midfielder has netted 4 goals and provided 17 assists in 30 games across all competitions for City this season.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is the fourth player on the list. He has created 26 chances for his teammates since the world cup while Bukayo Saka has created 21 chances since the World Cup.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has created 19 chances since the World Cup while Pereira has created 18 chances.

