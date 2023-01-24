SPORT

Moses Usor Scores For LASK In Friendly Against CSKA Sofia

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sensational winger, Moses Usor, showed a glimpse of his great potential in Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub 3-1 win over CSKA Sofia as he came through with a goal in the keenly contested club friendly fixture.

Awaiting return of Austrian top-flight league, Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub who has been involved in series of club friendly tie were faced with a big game haven been fixed to lock horns with Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia.

Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia who are poised on getting its house inorder had Austrian side, Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub to battle in a Grade A friendly.

Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub were the first out of the woods in the fixture as they grabbed two goals in the first half with its Nigerian born new boy, Moses Usor recording a goal to earn the team a 2-0 lead at half time.

Second half of the game produced two goals, one respectively for each side to bring the final scoreline to 3-1 at full time.

Nigerian and Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub star, Moses Usor who joined the Austrian side on loan from Sla Praha has been tipped to be handful for his new side.

Chygozzz (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer news: Done deal, Osimhen To Cost Man Utd €100m, Arsenal leading Fresneda race

2 hours ago

MNC VS ARS: Preview, team news, Analysis, kickoff time and date ahead of the FA cup showdown.

2 hours ago

Current Italian Serie A Table And Review After Today’s Match

2 hours ago

Barcelona’s next 6 games in all competitions and their previous results with these teams

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button