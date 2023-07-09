SPORT

Morocco won the 2023 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations trophy after a hard-fought comeback win vs Egypt

Morocco Under 23 national team have won the 2023 Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations, following their hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Egypt Under 23 national team on Saturday night.

Egypt Under 23 national team and Morocco Under 23 national team have been exceptional since the beginning of the tournament, and they were able to perform excellently again on Saturday.

The two teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in favour of Morocco Under 23 national team.

Egypt Under 23 national team took the lead through Mahmoud Sober in the 10th minute, before Yanis Begraoui equalized for Morocco Under 23 national team in the 37th minute to end the first half 1-1.

Substitute Oussama Targhalline scored the winning goal for Morocco Under 23 national team in the 105th minute, after receiving an assist from Barcelona football club youngster Abde Ezzalzouli to end the match 2-1.

Morocco Under 23 national team players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and they all played crucial roles in their team’s well deserved victory over Egypt Under 23 national team.

The 2-1 comeback victory over Egypt Under 23 national team has now helped Morocco Under 23 national team to win the 2023 Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations.

Egypt Under 23 national team won the Silver medal, while Mali Under 23 national team won the Bronze medal, following their remarkable victory over Guinea Under 23 national team in the third place.

