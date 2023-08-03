Morocco joins Nigeria and South Africa in the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Morocco Women’s national team have become the third African country to qualify for the knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup after the Super Falcons of Nigeria and South Africa Women’s national team, following their remarkable 1-0 victory over Colombia Women’s national team on Thursday afternoon.

Morocco Women’s national team started the competition with a defeat against Germany Women’s national team, but they secured a hard-fought victory over South Korea Women’s national team in their second game, before defeating Colombia Women’s national team 1-0 in their last group stage game.

Morocco Women’s national team head coach started the team’s best players, and they were able to perform excellently in the entertaining encounter.

Anissa Lahmari broke the deadlock for Morocco Women’s national team in the 45th minute, after receiving an assist from Sakina Ouzraoui Diki to end the first half 1-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful, as the match eventually ended in favour of Morocco Women’s national team.

Morocco Women’s national team players were outstanding throughout the whole duration of the game, and their excellent performances helped their team to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Colombia Women’s national team means Morocco Women’s national team finished at the second spot of their group table, and they have booked their spot in the next round of the competition.

Morocco Women’s national team have now become the third African country to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, after the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

