MOR vs COL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Morocco will face Colombia in Group H, hoping to move on to the Women’s World Cup knockout phase. Morocco sits third in the group with three points, while Colombia leads with six points.

Morocco’s fate is no longer in their own hands following their first 6-0 loss to Germany. They must win this game and hope that Germany drops a point against Korea. Another option is to draw and hope Germany loses. This is clearly a tough group. Morocco is coming off a 1-0 win over Korea. It was their first win in seven games, and it was also their first goal in that time.

Colombia’s needs in this game do not match those of Morocco; their fate is in their own hands. Colombia can only aim for the top slot now that qualification is certain. Despite having scored fewer goals than Germany, a draw here ensures that they finish first.

Colombia has sparkled in their first two matches, scoring four times and winning both. Linda Caicedo of Real Madrid has been the standout performer, scoring in all three games. She may be rested here as a demonstration of her value to the team, but Colombia is still a formidable force. The South American country is unbeaten in five matches.

KICKOFF TIME: Colombia versus Morocco women’s match will go down today at 11AM Nigerian time.

