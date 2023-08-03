MOR vs COL: Match, Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Morocco, who are aiming to advance to the Women’s World Cup finals, face Colombia in Group H. Morocco are third in the group with three points, while Colombia leads the group with six points.

After losing 6-0 to Germany, Morocco’s fate is no longer in their hands. They need to win this game and hope Germany drop points against South Korea. Another option is to hope for a draw and Germany’s defeat. This is a tough group. Morocco beat Korea 1:0. It was the first win in seven games and the first goal at the time.

Colombia’s demands are no match for Morocco’s in this game. Their fate is in their own hands. Colombia can aim for first place only when the qualifications are known. Despite scoring fewer goals than Germany, a draw here would put Germany on top.

Colombia scored 4 goals in the first two games and won both. Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo was stellar, scoring in all three matches. He can rest here as a testament to his value to the team, but Colombia remains a force to be reckoned with. The South American nation is unbeaten in 5 matches.

Kick-off time: The women’s match between Colombia and Morocco will be played today at 11:00 AM Nigeria time.

