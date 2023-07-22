Money Manchester City Have Made On Players Without No Appearances Since 2016/17

Manchester City, one of the most financially potent clubs in football, has a proven track record of not only attracting top talent but also making astute decisions in player sales. The club’s ability to generate substantial revenue from players who have never made an appearance for the senior team is a testament to their shrewd business acumen. The cumulative sum of £213 million earned from these transactions showcases City’s proficiency in player dealings.

Leading the list is James Trafford, whose potential value was recognized by other clubs, resulting in a remarkable £15 million fee without him ever making a senior appearance for Manchester City. This significant sum highlights the confidence placed in City’s youth development system and their ability to nurture promising talents.

Pedro Porro, another player who never featured for City’s first team, fetched an impressive £7.6 million in the transfer market. This successful transaction further exemplifies City’s strategic approach to talent development and transfer negotiations.

Douglas Luiz, despite not making any senior appearances for City, garnered an impressive £12.5 million upon his sale. This demonstrates the club’s proficiency in scouting and identifying players with potential resale value.

Jadon Sancho, an exceptional talent nurtured in City’s youth ranks, was eventually sold for £10 million before making a senior appearance for the club. This sale serves as a prime example of City’s capability to identify and profit from young prospects.

Completing the list is Seko Fofana, whose potential was rewarded with a transfer fee of £2.5 million despite not featuring in the senior squad. This further exemplifies City’s effective management of their youth pipeline and their ability to monetize talent.

