MON vs ARS: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

After spending the second summer in a row touring the United States, Arsenal will finish their preseason on home soil.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t had it easy so far, and the Gunners’ Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest is less than two weeks away. Three new players have joined the team, and the squad’s depth has strengthened.

Following a decisive 5-3 victory against Barcelona in Los Angeles, Arsenal will face Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup on Thursday. The pre-season tournament has changed from a multi-team battle to a one-time confrontation.

Unsurprisingly, the Gunners have had a lot of success in this competition in the past, and Arteta is hopeful that momentum will carry over into Sunday’s Community Shield versus Manchester City.

Minutes were distributed in the United States, but Mikel Arteta will most likely provide more game time to individuals he believes will play a role in Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

The Spaniard, on the other hand, will have to deal with multiple absences on Wednesday. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Reiss Nelson are guaranteed to miss out, while Declan Rice and Folarin Balogun are doubts after missing the club’s final tour game against Barcelona.

Adi Hutter’s teams are normally aggressive and vertical, but it will take time for this Monaco team to adjust to their new manager’s expectations.

While the Gunners have had a mixed pre-season, they impressed against Barcelona, with Arteta maybe gaining clarity on his ideal starting XI. They should be able to take advantage of an adapting Monaco team in this Emirates Cup fixture.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Monaco match will go down today at 6PM Nigerian time.

