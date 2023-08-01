MON 1-4 ALN: Best Players as Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Al Nassr to a remarkable win in Arab Cup

Al Nassr football club were exceptional on Monday night, as they recorded a convincing 4-1 victory over Monastir football club of Tunisia in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Al Nassr football club have not been impressive in their previous matches, but they were able to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent on Monday night.

The two teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in favour of Al Nassr football club.

Goals from Anderson Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo and a brace from substitute Abdulelah Al Amri helped Al Nassr football club to secure a comfortable victory, despite the fact that Ali Al Oujami scored an own goal to end the match 4-1.

Al Nassr football club will now be looking forward to continuing their impressive performance when they play their next game.

Here are the three best players in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 4-1 victory over Monastir football club in the Arab Club Champions Cup;

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portugal national team captain led Al Nassr football club’s attack and he was able to score a stunning goal for the club in the second half.

Anderson Talisca

The Brazilian star started in Al Nassr football club’s attacking midfield, and he marked his brilliant display with a first half goal.

Abdulelah Al Amri

The Saudi Arabia national team star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch, as he scored two late goals.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

