Moment Moroccan squad were spotted checking Germany vs Korea scoreline on the pitch at full-time.

Anissa Lahmari scored late in the first half against Colombia to send Morocco through to the knockout stages to the 2023 FIFA World Cup tournament alongside Colombia after a 1-0 victory in their final group stage game at HBF Park.

However, after securing a 1-0 victory over Colombia, Moroccan squad were spotted gathered on the pitch checking the scoreline between Germany and South Korea at full-time.

The squad were seeing praying, while watching Germany vs South Korea who were at the time playing a 1-1 draw. Hearing the final whistle in the game between Germany and South Korea, the Moroccan squad celebrated reaching the last 16 of their first FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

Sharing video of the moment, FIFA Women’s World Cup posted on Facebook: “The moment dreams became reality.”

This Facebook post from FIFA Women’s World Cup sharing moment of Moroccan squad checking Germany vs South Korea scoreline on the pitch at full-time has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have congratulated them, while some have said the title is coming to Africa.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

