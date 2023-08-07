SPORT

Moment England’s Kelly chased the camera guy away, while consoling Nnadozie after scoring the winner

The Lionesses of England progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, securing a spot in the next round by defeating the Super Falcons of Nigeria 4-2 on penalties during the Round of 16 match at the Suncorp Stadium on Monday morning.

Despite Lauren James, the team’s attacker, being red-carded for stamping on Nigerian Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie’s back, the European Champions managed to hold on with 10 players during extra time.

In the decisive penalty shootout, Chloe Kelly, who had already been sent off during regular time, scored the winning penalty, sealing England’s victory.

Chloe Kelly exhibited true sportsmanship and respect after her winning penalty by offering consolation to Nigerian Shot-stopper Chiamaka Nnadozie, demonstrating her class on the field.

During the moment of consolation, Chloe Kelly was seen chasing the camera guy away who was coming closer to get a clearer view of Chiamaka Nnadozie in tears.

Overdose_gist (
)

