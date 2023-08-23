MOL vs GAL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Molde will play Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League play-off match. The Norwegians have made it into the group stages of the Champions League once. That was during the 1999-2000 season, when they finished fourth, trailing Real Madrid, Porto, and Olympiakos. They reached the Europa Conference League group stages last season. They are now attempting to reach that stage in the Champions League.

Galatasaray is attempting to qualify for the Champions League group stages for the first time since the 2019–20 season. They reached the last 16 of the Europa League the previous season, falling 2-1 to Barcelona. They had previously won a group that contained Lazio and Marseille. They’ve also had to compete in two Champions League qualification rounds this season.

The Turkish team has been impressive on the road in European games, with no losses in their last eight games. This includes matches against the likes of Rangers, Lazio, Marseille, and Barcelona. They are fourth in the Super Lig after two games, with four points and no goals conceded.

KICKOFF TIME: Galatasaray versus Molde match will go down today at 8PM Nigerian time.

