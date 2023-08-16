Moises Caicedo’s Squad Number confirmed for the 23/24 season as Zola sends him a message

Moises Caicedo has officially been assigned the number 25 jersey at Chelsea, marking a significant departure from its unofficial retirement since Gianfranco Zola’s departure two decades ago.

The Ecuadorian midfielder, who recently completed his remarkable £115 million transfer from Brighton, will carry the emblematic number that once graced the back of the Italian maestro during his legendary stint from 1996 to 2003.

Gianfranco Zola, a revered figure in Chelsea’s history, graciously extended his blessing to Caicedo for inheriting the iconic number.

The amiable nod from Zola reveealed the deep respect and significance of the jersey, which witnessed the club’s transformation in an era that paved the way for Roman Abramovich’s pivotal investment.

Caicedo’s connection with the number 25 goes beyond its historical weight, as he sported the same number during his time at Brighton.

His personal connection prompted a heartening conversation with Zola, culminating in the esteemed legend’s well-wishes for the young talent.

Expressing his pride and gratitude, Caicedo said, “I’m so proud to wear this number. I spoke with Gianfranco Zola and he gave me his blessing.

I know how much this number means. I chose it because it is a very special number to me and my family. I want to create a lot of memories for Chelsea with this number on my back!”

Zola, who is set to feature in Chelsea’s legends match against Bayern Munich in September, reciprocated the sentiment with his own words of encouragement. “Hi Moises! Thank you for the message. I hope it will bring to you as many pleasures as it brought to me. Good luck, Gianfranco.

Source: Football London.

Adenijisports (

)