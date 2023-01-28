Moises Caicedo goes AWOL as Arsenal ready new bid – Fabrizio Romano

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moises Caicedo has failed to show for Brighton training just hours after imploring the Brighton board to accept a transfer bid for him, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to come back with an improved offer on the £60 million they proposed to the Seagulls for the Ecuador international midfielder on Friday.

Chelsea will also be keeping close tabs on the situation given that they had a verbal offer of £55m for the player rejected, too.

Brighton had stated publicly that they were holding out for £100m for the 21-year-old, yet FootballTransfers understanding was that a bid around the £75m mark may have been enough to trigger a deal.

However, this was before Caicedo, who is under contract until 2025, started aggressively pushing for a transfer following the arrival of a new agent this month.

Romano states that Caicedo wants to leave “immediately”.

This information is backed up by Ben Jacobs, who adds that “Brighton have made it clear to Arsenal directly that Moises Caicedo is not for sale in this window” and confirms the player will not return to the club until after the transfer window shuts.

Caicedo: I want to leave

﻿

His intention to depart came to light on Friday night, when he declared on Twitter that he is unhappy that the Brighton board have rejected a record offer for him.

“I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them,” he said. “I always play football with a smile and with heart.

“I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador.

According to Moises Caicedo, I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.

“I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

“The fans have taken me into their hearts, and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

The situation has developed rapidly over the course of a few hours and the sage is likely to provide a spectacular end to the January transfer window.

SportsLight12 (

)