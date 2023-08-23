Moises Caicedo And 3 Other Players On The List Of Most Expensive Transfers This Summer

Moises Caicedo’s move to Chelsea has made him the most expensive British transfer of all time. The Blues spent $146 million to secure the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

He struggled to impress in his debut for the Blues and was one of the worst players on the pitch during their 3-1 loss to West Ham United. Caicedo came under lots of criticisms after his poor form against West Ham and he’s expected to come back stronger. He still remains the most expensive transfer this summer.

Arsenal spent $137 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. Rice has already established himself as an important player at Arsenal and he’s also a a first team starter at the club. He has formed an impressive midfield partnership with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard. Rice can be considered as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now.

Real Madrid spent $110 million to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The England International can be considered as the best player in Real Madrid right now. He has been in top form since his arrival to the club.

Bayern Munich spent $126 million to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. He has already established himself as the best striker in the Bundesliga.

