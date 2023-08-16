Moises Caciedo Potential Shirt Numbers At Chelsea

After an intense two-month pursuit, Chelsea Football Club has triumphantly secured the services of the highly sought-after 21-year-old midfielder, Moises Caicedo, hailing from Brighton. The transfer saga took an unexpected twist as Liverpool entered the fray, but Chelsea managed to clinch the signing with a staggering British record fee of £115 million.

While the ink has dried on the deal, the Blues are yet to unveil the shirt number that will adorn Caicedo’s back. The anticipation is palpable, as fans eagerly await the announcement of the number that will soon become synonymous with the young midfielder’s journey at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo’s journey through shirt numbers began in the ranks of Independiente del Valle’s academy, where he sported the number 55. As he climbed the ranks, he donned the numbers 52, 5, and 6, showcasing his versatility on the field.

His move to England in 2021 saw him don the number 8 during his time in Brighton’s Under-23 setup. His elevation to the first team saw him inherit the number 25, which he has proudly worn ever since.

However, a temporary stint at Belgian side Beerschot led to a return to the number 6 jersey, and subsequent spells in Brighton’s youth setup saw him switch between the numbers 10 and 8. On the international stage, Caicedo’s appearances for Ecuador have all been marked by the number 23 shirt.

As Chelsea supporters anticipate Caicedo’s long-awaited debut, speculation abounds regarding the number that will eventually grace his back. Let’s delve into some of the potential options:

1. The Number 4

A symbolic choice for a defensive midfielder, the number 4 jersey is currently unoccupied at the club. Notably, this number holds a special connection to Chelsea’s history, having been worn by the esteemed Claude Makelele, who also served as Caicedo’s mentor at the club.

The number 4 presents itself as a fitting choice for the aspiring midfielder.

2. The Number 25

This number has laid dormant for quite some time, last adorned by the legendary Chelsea figure, Gianfranco Zola.

If Caicedo chooses to maintain continuity with his previous shirt number at Brighton, the number 25 might find itself rejuvenated for his tenure at the club, bridging the gap between past and present.

3. The Numbers 12, 28, 30, & 32

Among the plethora of vacant squad numbers, 12, 28, 30, and 32 stand as ble options for Caicedo to consider for the upcoming season. These numbers offer him a fresh canvas upon which to paint his legacy at Chelsea, as he seeks to make his mark on the Premier League stage.

As the countdown to Caicedo’s Chelsea debut continues, the choice of shirt number remains a subject of speculation and excitement. Whatever number he ultimately selects, it will undoubtedly become a symbol of his commitment, talent, and aspirations as he embarks on this new chapter of his football journey.

Which shirt number will you like caciedo to wear at Chelsea this season?

