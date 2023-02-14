Mohamed Salah pays huge compliment to Liverpool teammate Stefan Bajcetic

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has showered praises on his teammate Stefan Bajcetic after a stellar performance which earned him the man of the match award.

Liverpool ran riot against Everton as they beat Everton 2:0 at Anfield to cut short gap between them and the fourth place Newcastle United on Monday. Mohamed Salah scored his first goal at an Anfield for the year 2023 to give Liverpool the lead, before new signing Gakpo registered his name on the scoresheet by doubling the lead for Liverpool.

However, a teenage sensation has captured the headlines, as Bajcetic performance was astounding for Liverpool as he was the main man at the engine of this Liverpool side against Everton.

The 18-year-old has been the fan’s favorite since he made his Start for the first team. Salah believes the Spaniard is their best player so far for them.

Salah speaking in a post match conference said” he’s our best player so far, he’s very hardworking on the ball and off the ball. Since he started playing for us, he has given everything he has, and I hope he continues in this form”

