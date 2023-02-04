Mohamed Salah has downed tools after signing lucrative new Liverpool contract last summer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jurgen Klopp has hit back at claims Mohamed Salah has brought down devices since marking his new Liverpool contract.

The Egyptian star scored 31 goals and piled up 16 helps for the Reds in a massively great mission last term, prompting him expanding his visit at Anfield in a rewarding new arrangement.

This term, in any case, things have been a lot harder.Up to this point this season, Salah has scored 16 objectives and overseen only six aids all contests with Liverpool at present way off the speed in the Premier League and killed from the FA Cup and League Cup.

Since the homegrown season continued after the World Cup, Salah has been restricted to only one objective in the Premier League, prompting Klopp being gotten some information about whether his absence of goalscoring structure was because of his new agreement, something that the German protested.

He said: “Disposition and these sorts of things won’t ever be Mo’s concern.”Mo is an elite competitor, so he’s the first in, last out, trains hard this large number of sorts of things.

