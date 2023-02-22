Modric reacts after being given standing ovation by Liverpool fans after his performance at Anfield

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Croatia national team captain Luka Modric has reacted after being given a standing ovation by Liverpool football club fans, following his outstanding performance for Real Madrid football club in their remarkable 5-2 comeback victory at Anfield Stadium on Tuesday night.

The former Tottenham Hotspur football club star was given a starting role by coach Carlo Ancelotti, after his outstanding performance for the club in their last League game, and he was able to impress again for the club against the Reds.

Luka Modric started in Real Madrid football club’s midfield alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde and the trio were superb in the game.

Two goals from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior, and a goal from Eder Militao gave Real Madrid football club a convincing comeback victory, while Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool football club.

Luka Modric was superb for Real Madrid football club in the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a fine assist in the second half of the game.

The Croatian star was subbed off for Toni Kroos towards the end of the game, and Liverpool football club fans gave him a standing ovation because of his impressive performance for his team.

Reacting after being given a standing ovation by Liverpool football club fans, Luka Modric posted on his verified Twitter handle that;

“Thank you Anfield. Special atmosphere. Respect.”

Luka Modric will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Real Madrid football club when they play the return leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in few weeks time.

Photo credit: Twitter.

