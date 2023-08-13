MNU vs WOL: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

(Manchester Evening )

Match Venue and Date:

The football world’s attention will turn to Old Trafford on Monday, 14 August, 2023 as Manchester United prepares to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a thrilling Premier League encounter. The kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 West African Standard Time.

Match Preview:

A riveting showdown awaits as Manchester United and Wolves lock horns in the first round of Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford on Monday night.

With the dust of the previous season settled, Manchester United is primed for action after securing a strong summer of acquisitions.

Eager to narrow the gap with defending champions and cross-town rivals Manchester City, the Red Devils will be aiming for a triumphant start to their campaign.

Wolves, on the other hand, find themselves in the midst of a challenging summer. The departure of manager Julen Lopetegui has left a void, and the club’s transfer activity has been rather subdued.

As they gear up for a demanding start to the season, Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to face an uphill battle.

The odds seem to favor Manchester United, considering their 2-0 victory over Wolves in May, which is likely to serve as a confidence booster for Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Team :

Manchester United:

The hosts will be without a notable lineup of seven players, including the highly anticipated star signing Rasmus Hojlund.

With Anthony Martial sidelined as well, the onus of spearheading the attack will fall on Marcus Rashford.

Excitement looms as Mason Mount and Andre Onana, the new signings, are poised to make their debuts on the grand stage come Monday night.

Possible Formation: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Mount; Rashford.

(Photo Credit: Create Formation)

Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Under the stewardship of Gary O’Neil, who recently assumed managerial duties from Julen Lopetegui, Wolves enter the fixture free from injury or suspension worries.

O’Neil faces the daunting task of navigating the club through a challenging season, following the departure of key players like Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Diego Costa, Ruben Neves, and Joao Moutinho during the summer transfer window.

Although Matt Doherty has returned to the fold, his potential second debut might be delayed.

Possible Formation: 4-3-3

Potential Starting XI: Sá; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Aït-Nouri; Nunes, Lemina, Hodge; Neto, Cunha, Podence.

(Photo Credit: Create Formation)

As anticipation builds and the footballing world turns its gaze to Old Trafford, the stage is set for an enthralling clash between two Premier League giants.

With Manchester United aiming to capitalize on their strengthened lineup and Wolves striving to overcome their summer challenges, the match promises to deliver an exhilarating performance.

AaronBuzo (

)