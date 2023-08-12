MNU vs WOL: Man United’s Formidable XI that could see them secure their first 3 points of the season

The Red Devils are gearing up for their Premier League opener against Wolves at the Threatre of Dreams, but they are facing a few obstacles in terms of injuries and pending transfers that could impact their lineup.

Anthony Martial, despite returning to training, is unlikely to start as he has been absent from pre-season. Fred, who missed pre-season as well, is on the verge of sealing a transfer to Turkish heavyweights, Fenerbahçe, adding to the team’s midfield woes. Alex Telles has already departed from the club, leaving a gap in the defense.

Unfortunately for the Manchester based outfit, the list of injured players is quite long, with Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton and Amad all sidelined. Even new acquisition Rasmus Hojlund is not fit for the upcoming game.

With Andre Onana expected to make his debut for the 20-time English Champions, the backup goalkeeper position is uncertain due to injuries and departures. Ondrej Mastny might fill the void, along with Radek Vitek or Elyh Harrison

Defensively, Wan-Bissaka is likely to get the nod over Diogo Dalot on the right hand side of the backline.

In the midfield, Casemiro is likely to play a holding role, with Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes ahead of him. The bench could see Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek, who is also credited with a transfer to Spanish outfit, Real Sociedad.

Upfront, Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the line, with Jadon Sancho likely to start on the bench. Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are set to feature on the wings, adding a pacey dimension to United’s attack.

Considering all these factors, Below is our predicted starting XI;

Adenijisports (

)