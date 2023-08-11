MNU vs WOL: Kick-off Time, Team News, Head-to-head history & Possible Starting XI

Manchester United are set to clash with Wolves in a thrilling Premier League match as the opening weekend of the season comes to a close.

Following their triumph in ending a long trophy drought last season, the Manchester based outfit are entering the 2023-24 campaign with high hopes for the league title, fueled by significant summer investments.

Anticipation surrounds the competitive debuts of Andre Onana and Mason Mount at Old Trafford, a milestone following a summer of mixed results in friendly matches.

Wolves, on the other hand, have experienced a managerial upheaval with Julen Lopetegui’s departure just before the new season. Gary O’Neil will step into the dugout for his debut as manager, and many are wondering whether he can guide the Molineux club to a much better campaign.

Kick-off Time and Venue.

The match between Manchester United and Wolves is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Monday, August 14, 2023.

The Threatre of Dreams will be the venue for this exciting encounter.

Team

In terms of team news, Rasmus Hojlund’s debut for the Red Devils will be delayed due to a minor back injury.

Erik ten Hag confirmed the absence of Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Dean Henderson, Tyrell Malacia, and Anthony Martial due to injury problems during pre-season. The availability of Harry Maguire for the 20-time English Champions, despite transfer rumors, has been confirmed by the Dutch manager

New Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has a full-fit squad to choose from and might include Matt Doherty in the lineup, potentially making his second debut.

Possible Lineup.

Goalie: Andre Onana. Back four: Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez and Shaw. Midfield: Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes. Attack: Rashford, Sancho and Antony

Head-to-head Record

The historical head-to-head records between these teams reveal an interesting pattern, with five of their last eight meetings ending with a 1-0 scoreline, of which Manchester United emerged victorious in four. The overall head-to-head stats show Manchester United with 54 wins, Wolves with 37 wins, and 20 draws.

