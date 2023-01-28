MNU vs REA: Worst VAR Decisions Against Man United During The 1st Half Of Their FA Cup Match Tonight

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United welcomed Championship side Reading to the Old Trafford tonight for their FA Cup 4th round tie, with Harry Maguire the only change that was made in the starting XI that played against Nottingham Forest few days ago.

Rashford and Eriksen had good chances to open the scoring within the first 20 minutes, with Bruno also going close to breaking the deadlock just after the half-hour mark.

However, United’s breakthrough seemed to come in the 35th minute when Wout Weghorst and Rashford combined to give the Red Devils the lead only for VAR to controversially chalk it off after conducting a review.

According to VAR, Weghorst who gave the assist was in an offside position, but then, before the Dutchman assisted Rashford, the ball came off a Reading player which made the goal a legitimate one.

Salah’s goal against Wolves in the FA Cup this season can serve as a perfect case study here.

From this picture, Salah was in an offside position, but because the ball came off the Wolves player before Salah scored, the Egyptian’s goal stood.

Similar scenario played out tonight, but VAR decided to be inconsistent by ruling out Rashford’s goal.

And just before the end of the first half, VAR failed to award Man United a penalty after Casemiro was clearly brought down in Reading’s 18-yard box.

What are your honest thoughts on these VAR decisions?

