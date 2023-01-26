MNU vs REA: Man United’s Strongest XI That Could Knock Reading out of the FA Cup on Saturday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United gaffer, Erik Ten Hag is expected to rest of his first-team stars and make some altercations to the starting XI in their upcoming English FA Cup clash against Reading at the Threatre of Dreams.

The Dutch tactician picked a strong eleven for the Carabao Cup semifinal match against Nottingham Forest yesterday which they emerged winners by a 3-0 scoreline courtesy goals from Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Weghorst, we expect a lot of changes from the Ex-Ajax Boss for Saturday’s Cup clash.

The Red Devils are expected to have Donny Van De Beek and Axel Tuanzebe, Jadon Sancho unavailable, while Luke Shaw, Martial and Dalot are all doubts.

Harry Maguire wasn’t included in the squad to face Forest, but the England international is set to be restored in the heart of defence alongside Lisandro Martinez or Victor Lindelof.

Tyrell Malacia & Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to continue in the full back roles respectively, with both Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw unlikely to be risked for this match, while David De Gea will be displaced in goal by Tom Heaton.

In midfield we could see the midfield partnership of Scott McTominay, Fred and Kobbie Mainoo all start allowing the likes of Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes & Casemiro to be rested.

Marcus Rashford is also likely to drop out for Alejandro Garnacho to come in, while Elanga could be preferred ahead of Facundo Pellistri on the left with Wout Weghorst starting as the no 9 once more.

See the Full XI Below;

