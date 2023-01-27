SPORT

MNU vs REA: Man United Absentees Who Could Return To The Starting XI Against Reading

Manchester United will return to action on Saturday night after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 to boost their hope of winning a trophy since 2017. The much-anticipated game is coming just a few days after the City Ground clash, with Ten Hag keen on delivering once more. 

United had to produce a very impressive display despite some of their players being out due to injuries. Casemiro returned to the starting lineup after missing the Arsenal clash, with the team keen on returning to winning ways. 

Ahead of the game against Reading, there are Manchester United absentees who could return to the starting lineup after missing the Nottingham Forest clash. 

Luke Shaw.

The England international has been impressive for Erik Ten Hag’s team this season and had played all the games since the premier league resumed after the World Cup, but he missed the Forest clash due to illness. The latest team news suggests that he could return to the lineup against Reading. 

Harry Maguire. 

Manchester United skipper, Harry Maguire, missed the Forest clash due to disciplinary reasons. However, he is set to start against the Royals at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

