Manchester United would continue their Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford around 3 pm on Saturday with an opening win and a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham last weekend.

Meanwhile the away team are hoping to secure their first away win against Manchester United since 29-years ago.

Man United’s team news

According to news report on Monday, Mason Greenwood will end his Manchester United career after pulling his hamstring injury in a defeat against Tottenham. Tyrell Malacia would be unavailable due to muscle issue, Tom Heaton face calf problem, Amad Diallo suffers knee complication, and Kobbie Mainoo would be left on due to ankle issue.

However, Rasmus Hojlund would be available to make his Premier League debut as he join United to observe sectional trainings to keep fit while Harry Maguire is set to feature in tomorrow contest after stay away against Tottenham last weekend due to ankle problem.

Christian Eriksen or Scott McTominay would take up the centre-midfield alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes due to Mason Mount absent.

Possible lineup:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho

Head-to-Head

Kickoff time

Manchester United look to host Nottingham Forest in their third Premier League game of the season at Old Trafford around 3 pm on Saturday

