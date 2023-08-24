MNU vs NOT: The Starting Lineup That Could Give Man Utd The Win & Extend Their Unbeaten run at Home

The Red Devils are hoping for a potential boost as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest at the Threatre of Dreams this upcoming weekend.

Rasmus Hojlund, who has been struggling with a back injury since his arrival, appears to be on the verge of making his debut.

Erik ten Hag, however, might opt for caution and not immediately include Hojlund in the starting lineup, despite his squad’s struggles in finding the back of the net this season.

An alternate approach might involve Anthony Martial stepping into the front-line role, aiming to improve the Red Devils’ struggling attack.

The France international recently participated in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Vincent Kompany’s, making him a ble candidate. Alternatively, Jadon Sancho could adopt the false nine position, a tactic deployed during pre-season.

The absence of Mason Mount, due to a hamstring injury, is expected to open the door for Christian Eriksen’s return to the pitch.

In a bid to improve prowess on the flanks, Erik ten Hag could choose to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka with Diogo Dalot.

Injury concerns loom over Mason Mount, Mainoo, Amad, and Malacia with doubts regarding the readiness of Hojlund, Maguire, and Heaton.

Below is the full XI;

Charlesayor (

)