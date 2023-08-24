MNU vs NOT: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

(Photo Credit: Goal.com)

Match Venue and Kick-off Time

Manchester United is set to take on Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday, 26th August, 2023, at 15:00 West African Standard Time. The upcoming match holds a critical juncture for both teams as they seek to solidify their positions in the early stages of the season.

Match Preview

Erik Ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United has been a mixed bag thus far, with the Red Devils securing just one victory in their opening two matches.

Their initial home game against Wolves saw them clinging onto a slender 1-0 win, courtesy of an unexpected goal from Raphael Varane.

Although the victory provided relief, it exposed defensive frailties. In their most recent outing, Spurs outclassed them, leaving Ten Hag’s side with questions to answer.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, commenced their season on a high note, securing a dramatic late win against Sheffield United.

A last-minute strike from Chris Wood provided the spark that ignited their campaign.

However, Forest faced defeat in their opening fixture against Arsenal, despite showing immense character by rallying from a 2-0 deficit.

The battle-tested Steve Cooper is determined to lead his squad to redemption at Old Trafford.

Team

Manchester United:

The Red Devils will be missing several key players for this crucial fixture. Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Tom Heaton are among the absentees.

Mason Mount, a notable summer signing, remains sidelined until the International break, while doubts surround the availability of Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

Possible Formation: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Sancho.

(Photo Credit: Create Formation)

Nottingham Forest:

Injury concerns persist for Nottingham Forest, with Wayne Hennessey, Omar Richards, and Felipe still unavailable. Ola Aina is a doubt but may feature after a fitness assessment.

Possible Formation: 3-4-1-2

Potential Starting XI: Turner; Bolly, Worrall, McKenna; Aurier, Yates, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Awoniyi.

(Photo Credit: Create Formation)

As both squads grapple with injuries and uncertainties, the formations and lineups may play a decisive role in determining the outcome of this clash.

Manchester United is expected to field a 4-2-3-1 formation with a potent attacking midfield trio of Antony, Fernandes, and Rashford supporting Sancho up front.

Nottingham Forest, opting for a 3-4-1-2 formation, is banking on Gibbs-White’s creativity and Awoniyi’s striking prowess.

This early-season encounter at Old Trafford holds immense significance for both sides. Manchester United seeks to establish consistency and regain momentum, while Nottingham Forest aims to build on their spirited start.

Will the Red Devils recover their winning form, or can Forest spring another surprise? Only time will tell, as the football world eagerly awaits this clash of redemption on Saturday.

