MNU vs NOT: Man United’s Strongest XI Featuring Rashford And Antony That Could Face Nottingham.

The English Premier League giants Manchester United will be in action tonight when they face Nottingham Forest in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Manchester United shows why they may get an home victory over Nottingham Forest.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The Red Devils defeated their opponent on all occasions. The Manchester based club have scored eleven goals while they also conceded three goals to their opponent.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The English Premier League giants got a convincing 3 – 0 win over Nottingham Forest at City Ground.

The Manchester United gaffer Erik Ten Hag would be hoping to emerge victorious in order to progress to the final stage of the cup competition.

The Dutch tactician Erik Ten Hag is also expected to name a strong line up for their cup encounter against Nottingham Forest.

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea is expected to start as the first choice goalkeeper when they face Nottingham Forest.

Center Backs;

The France defender Raphael Varane is expected to return back to the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Victor Lindelof in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia is set to operate in the left-back position while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to start as right-back.

Defensive Midfielders;

The Manchester United tactician is set to name the duo of Fred and Casemiro as defensive midfielders for their second-leg tie against Nottingham Forest.

Attacking Midfielder;

The Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes is set to retain his place in the attacking-midfield position.

Wingers;

The duo of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony Santos are expected to operate in the wings-position.

Center Forward;

The Dutch attacker Wout Weghorst is set to be preferred upfront when they face Nottingham Forest.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Nottingham Forest;

