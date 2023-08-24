MNU vs NOT: Man United’s Potential Starting XI that could see them return to winning ways vs Forest.

Erik Ten Hag faces a forced shuffle due to an injury to Mason Mount, who will be sidelined for several games following a knock he sustained against Spurs.

The England international is set to return post the September international break, prompting United’s head coach to modify his starting lineup for the first time this season.

In the goalkeeping and defensive departments, Tyrell Malacia remains absent, while Lisandro Martínez appears ready to play after a minor ankle issue.

Harry Maguire, previously sidelined, is back in action after his own injury, although he is expected to start on the bench as United aims to offload him before the deadline.

A calf strain keeps Thomas Heaton from making an appearance.

The midfield will see a change due to Mount’s absence, with Christian Eriksen poised to step in as a direct replacement.

Scott McTominay, who Ten Hag hopes to sell within the next week, will serve as bench cover. The core midfield remains solid, with no other uncertainties; Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are likely to retain their positions.

Up front, the uncertainty hovers around the fitness of new recruit Rasmus Højlund, who might not be in contention for another week.

With Amad Diallo also sidelined, the spotlight falls on Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri to potentially earn a starting spot. Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, having failed to impress in the opening games.

