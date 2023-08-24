SPORT

MNU vs NOT: Man United’s Potential Starting XI that could see them return to winning ways vs Forest.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 58 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Erik Ten Hag faces a forced shuffle due to an injury to Mason Mount, who will be sidelined for several games following a knock he sustained against Spurs.

The England international is set to return post the September international break, prompting United’s head coach to modify his starting lineup for the first time this season.

In the goalkeeping and defensive departments, Tyrell Malacia remains absent, while Lisandro Martínez appears ready to play after a minor ankle issue.

Harry Maguire, previously sidelined, is back in action after his own injury, although he is expected to start on the bench as United aims to offload him before the deadline.

A calf strain keeps Thomas Heaton from making an appearance.

The midfield will see a change due to Mount’s absence, with Christian Eriksen poised to step in as a direct replacement.

Scott McTominay, who Ten Hag hopes to sell within the next week, will serve as bench cover. The core midfield remains solid, with no other uncertainties; Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are likely to retain their positions.

Up front, the uncertainty hovers around the fitness of new recruit Rasmus Højlund, who might not be in contention for another week.

With Amad Diallo also sidelined, the spotlight falls on Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri to potentially earn a starting spot. Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, having failed to impress in the opening games.

Charlesayor (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 58 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mesut Ozil Is The Only Player In History Who Has Been Top Assist Provider

11 mins ago

MNU vs NFO: Reasons Why Man Utd Can’t Stop Taiwo Awoniyi From Making History This Weekend.

23 mins ago

Video: Ofoborh Terminates Contract At Scottish Giants Rangers

34 mins ago

No Player Is Idolized By His Own Teammate Than Leo Messi

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button