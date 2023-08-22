MNU VS NOT: Man United Suitable XI Featuring Eriksen Return & Mount New Role To Ensure Victory

On Saturday, Manchester United suffered their first loss of the new English Premier League season, falling 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. After barely defeating Wolves in their opener, the Red Devils put up another lacklustre and disorganised performance in that game.

Well, United’s transfer needs has been highlighted by the disarray they have displayed in midfield and, more crucially, in attack in their first two games. A formidable Nottingham team will be their opponent in their upcoming match this Saturday in the premier league, and manager Erik ten Hag must make a change in his tactics to guarantee a victory on Saturday or risk losing his job.

Ahead of this game, I feel these adjustments to the starting lineup will help them win on Saturday. Starting with United’s attack, Antony is one person I would recommend dropping from the starting lineup for Saturday’s game. The Brazilian has done little to justify his £100 million move, and his performance since the season’s start has made matters worse.

Also, Ten Hag’s new midfield-three of Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Bruno Fernandes has failed to impress, and I believe the main reason for this is Mount’s involvement. Mount is unaccustomed to playing in midfield, and I believe he should be deployed to replace Antony on the right flank. He flourished in that role at Chelsea, and I feel he can provide the spark missing in United’s attack. Eriksen would then be able to return to his usual place in midfield, alongside Casemiro and Bruno.

With that in mind, here is my best starting XI to face Nottingham on Saturday;

This is my suggestion. Please let me know what you think. Thank you for taking the time to read this.

