MNU vs NOT: Kick-off Time & Venue, Team News, Head-to-Head History & Possible Starting Lineup.

The Red Devils are aiming to recover from their sluggish start to the campaign and what better chance than a match against Nottingham Forest at the Threatre of Dreams.

After a somewhat unconvincing victory against Wolves in the opening fixture, the Manchester based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham, leaving manager Erik ten Hag with a handful of puzzles to solve.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, showed their mettle by giving Arsenal a run for their money in their first game, followed by a triumph against Sheffield United.

Date and Venue;

The clash is scheduled for August 26, 2023, with kick-off at 3 pm BST at Old Trafford.

In terms of team news, the 20-time English Champions will have to make do without the services of Mason Mount due to an injury he sustained against Spurs.

This opens the door for Christian Eriksen to come in as a natural replacement, Harry Maguire, who suffered a minor knock, is back in the fray. There’s hope for Rasmus Hojlund to finally make his debut, probably as a substitute.

Steve Cooper’s side are dealing with an injury absence as well, with Ola Aina sidelined since last week’s training mishap. His return isn’t expected until the month-end. However, new loan acquisition Gonzalo Montiel might get his debut in this match.

Predicted XI

Andre Onana will undoubtedly be in goal and will be protected by a four man backline featuring Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez and Shaw.

In the engine room, Eriksen, Casemiro and Fernandes are all in line for a start, with Rashford, Sancho and Antony as the attackers.

Head to head.

Reflecting on their past encounters, Manchester United has secured victory 52 times, while Nottingham Forest emerged triumphant on 33 occasions, with 24 matches ending in draws.

Charlesayor (

)