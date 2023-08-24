MNU vs NOT: How Man United could lineup with Onana, Eriksen, Antony and Sancho for Saturday’s clash

The Red Devils will face Nottingham Forest at the Threatre of Dreams this Saturday and are determined to bounce back from their recent 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Manchester based outfit are eager to produce an impressive performance in front of their home crowd, and manager Erik ten Hag appears set to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation for this crucial fixture.

In preparation for the clash, there are a couple of key changes likely in the lineup. Both Jadon Sancho and Christian Eriksen are expected to secure starting spots.

Looking at the defensive side, Andre Onana is expected to start between the posts, determined to make amends after conceding two goals in his previous league appearance.

Meanwhile, the central defensive partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are set to shore up the backline, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are set to provide both defensive stability and attacking flair.

In the midfield, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are set to take on the roles of holding midfielders. Their focus will be on dictating the tempo of the game and creating goal-scoring opportunities for the team.

Further up the pitch, the attacking triumvirate of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Antony is expected to wreak havoc on Nottingham’s defense.

The attacking plan will revolve around Sancho and Antony exploiting the spaces behind the opposing defense. Facundo Pellistri is likely to feature as a substitute, offering an alternative approach if necessary.

At the forefront of the attack, Marcus Rashford is poised to lead the line. Eager to make amends for his goalless previous outings.

Adenijisports (

)