MNU vs NOT: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Man Utd The Win Against Nottingham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After Manchester united beat Reading 3-1 at Old Trafford in last night’s to progress to the next stage of the FA cup tournament, the Red Devils would now channel their focus on their upcoming game against Nottingham on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag’s team would be playing the second leg of semi-finals and are the favorites to advance to the finals, as they have won Nottingham 3-0 in the first leg. The Red Devils are currently one of the most in-form team in the tournament and are also the favourites to win this trophy this season.

However, Manchester united have three wins and a draw in their last five games across all competitions, while Nottingham Forest has two wins and two losses. In the last five meetings between Manchester united and Nottingham forest, the Red Devils have won all the fixtures. This means that Erik Ten Hag’s team would likely beat Nottingham at Old Trafford on Wednesday. However, Diogo Dalot is still not available for this fixture, while Sancho might make his first appearance for the club this year.

The starting xi that could give Manchester united the win against Nottingham Forest.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea.

Defenders: R. Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and T. Malacia.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Antony.

valentinoigwe (

)