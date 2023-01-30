MNU VS NOT: 6 Man United Stars Who Will Miss Wednesday’s EFL Cup Match & 3 Others Who Are Doubtful

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will look to complete the double when they host Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Red Devils dominated the first leg, winning 3-0 thanks to Rashford, Weghorst, and Bruno Fernandes.

As things stand, they have one foot in the EFL Cup finals, where either Southampton or Newcastle United will await them if they can get at least a draw in Wednesday’s game given their three-goal lead from the first leg.

With that said, this article will provide you with the most recent Manchester United team news and injury updates as they prepare to face Nottingham this Wednesday.

* Here are the Manchester United players who will miss Wednesday’s game;

1. Christian Eriksen

The Danish midfielder was forced to leave Old Trafford on crutches after suffering a serious ankle injury in the win over Reading. He is expected to miss this game.

2. Donny Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek will be out until next season due to knee surgery he had earlier this month.

3. Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe is still working on his individual program and will be unable to participate in this game.

4. Diogo Dalot

The United defender is still recovering from a hamstring injury and will miss this game.

5. Greenwood

The United attacker is still barred from returning to the field after being arrested by police on January 30 for alleged rape, assault, and threat to kill. He will not return to Manchester United until his legal case is resolved. According to reports, he will appear in court on September 23rd.

6. Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial will miss this game due to a minor injury. He has not participated in United’s recent training, indicating that he is not yet fit to return to the field.

* Here are players who are doubtful for Wednesday’s clash;

1. Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has returned to Manchester United’s first team after several weeks of individual, personalized training away from the club. Despite his return, he did not play in Reading’s victory. This means he is still a doubt for Wednesday’s game.

2. Luke Shaw

The Manchester United defender was unable to play in the weekend win over Reading due to illness. He is expected to be back before Wednesdays game.

3. Scott McTominay

The midfielder was also unavailable in the win over Reading due to an injury. Erik Ten Hag said it was a minor issue and hinted that the midfielder could be back in time for Wednesday’s game.

