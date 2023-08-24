MNU vs NFO: Reasons Why Man Utd Can’t Stop Taiwo Awoniyi From Making History This Weekend.

Nigerian sensation Taiwo Awoniyi is having the time of his career and not even Manchester United can stop him from making history.

The 26-year old striker singlehandedly saved Nottingham Forest from relegation last season, scoring in 4 consecutive matches to help his team avoid going down to the Championship.

Unsurprisingly, Awoniyi has picked up from where he left off last season, scoring against Arsenal in the opening match before bagging another goal against Sheffield United last weekend.

On Saturday, Awoniyi will have the opportunity to make history by not just becoming the first Nigerian player to score in 7 consecutive EPL matches but also equal Mo Salah’s record of being the only active African player to have scored in 7 EPL games in a row.

Here are the reasons why Man United cannot stop Awoniyi from achieving this record.

1. Taiwo has found the back of the net against a solid defence like Arsenal’s, and considering the fact that Man United’s backline seems shaky at the moment, Awoniyi will fancy his chances of netting at least one goal at Old Trafford this Saturday.

2. Erik ten Hag’s side tend to play a high defensive line against lesser teams which exposes their backline to a possible counterattack from the opposition.

We saw how Awoniyi pulled a goal back for Nottingham against Arsenal through a counterattack, so using his pace and agility, he can score against Man United if the opportunity for a counterattack presents itself.

DYungToommaks (

)