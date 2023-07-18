MNU vs LYO: The Starting XI That could see Man United record their second win of the preseason

As Manchester United prepares to face French outfit, Lyon in a pre-season friendly at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, their lineup could once again be impacted by the absence of several key international players.

Bruno Fernandes, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, who has been stripped off the captaincy armband have all returned to the Manchester United training base for preparations.

However, manager Erik ten Hag made it clear after United’s win vs Leeds that they’re unlikely to play a part in the upcoming game as they’ll need to be integrated slowly and get their fitness back after some drills.

In addition, Antony, Anthony Martial, Dean Henderson, and Donny van de Beek are all in the infirmary and are unable to take part. Fred, who missed the win against Leeds United, remains a doubt due to workload concerns.

While the potential acquisition of Inter Milan goalie, Andre Onana could be announced before kickoff, it is expected that Tom Heaton will be the last line of defense for the 20-time English Champions.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are likely to be preferred in the middle of defence while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alvaro Fernandez are also likely to retain their spots on the left and right side of the backline.

In the middle of the park, Mason Mount could feature alongside Hannibal Mejbri and Kobbie Mainoo if Fred is unavailable on to feature.

Joe Hugill, who impressed with a goal against the Whites might earn a starting role as the focal point of the attack, and provided with support by Amad Diallo and Jadon Sancho on the left and right side of attack.

While injuries and player availability may impact the final lineup, Erik ten Hag will look to field a competitive team as they continue their preparations for the upcoming season.

Charlesayor (

)