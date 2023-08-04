MNU vs LEN: Manchester United’s Strongest XI against Lens featuring Maguire, Casemiro and Rashford.

Manchester United Football Club are gearing up for their pre-season encounter against Lens at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend.

With just a few games left before the start of the new season, Manager Erik ten Hag is likely to field his strongest possible lineup in this friendly match.

Despite a game scheduled for Sunday, the senior side is expected to feature in this clash against Lens, while a younger team will likely travel to the Aviva Stadium to face Athletic Club.

While there are still some players nursing knocks, the squad is eager to get back to full fitness and shape the starting lineup for the upcoming campaign.

Star players Raphael Varane and Alejandro Garnacho, who missed the previous fixture against German outfit, Borussia Dortmund, are in line for a start.

The predicted lineup for Manchester United against Lens includes Andre Onana in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw occupying the right-back and left-back positions, respectively. Lisandro Martinez will partner with Harry Maguire in central defense to provide a balanced defensive setup.

In midfield, Casemiro is expected to get some minutes under his belt to build match fitness, while Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes are set to continue their adaptation to the team’s tactics.

The attacking trio will see Jadon Sancho continue in a false nine role, flanked by Antony on the right-wing and Marcus Rashford on the left.

