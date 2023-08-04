MNU vs LEN: Man Utd’s Potential Starting XI v Lens in preseason featuring Rashford, Onana & Sancho

Red Devils head coach, Erik ten Hag, is preparing to field a formidable starting XI for their pre-season friendly against Lens at Old Trafford.

The Manchester based outit have a busy weekend ahead, as they are set to face Spanish outfit, Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Sunday, making it uncertain how the Dutch tactician will divide his squad.

However, the 20-time English Champions are taking on Frech outfit, Lens is expected to feature some first team stars, including the home debuts of Andre Onana and Mason Mount, who both recently joined Manchester United.

Lens who finished behind PSG as runners up, will provide a tough test for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The lineup for this friendly could closely resemble the one that takes the field for their English top flight opener Wolves on August 14.

However, Rasmus Hojlund’s move from Atalanta BC has been delayed, meaning he will not be available for selection on Saturday, but he’s expected to be confirmed and unveiled soon.

One player who has been a mainstay in the XI during pre-season and is expected to feature is Jadon Sancho.

The English winger is set to operate alongside Antony and Marcus Rashford in the frontline, providing an exciting trio for Manchester United faithfuls to watch.

While Raphael Varane and Alejandro Garnacho missed the previous match against German outfit, Borussia Dortmund due to fitness concerns, their availability for the Lens game is yet to be confirmed. On the other hand, Anthony Martial is unlikely to be part of squad due to a hamstring problem, and his inclusion will depend on the medics approval.

Unfortunately, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, Dean Henderson & Amad Diallo are all in the infirmary, depriving the coach of some depth in their squad for this fixture.

Charlesayor (

)