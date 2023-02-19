MNU vs LEI: Checkout Man Utd’s last five EPL home meetings with Leicester City and How They Fared

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Third place side Manchester United will be looking to put pressure on the top two teams in the Premier league title race when they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford this Sunday. The match which is scheduled to kick-off by 15:00 West Africa Standard time will mark the 30th meeting between these two sides in the top flight since 1992.

Without further ado, check out how the Red Devils performed in their last five Premier league meetings with the Foxes at Old Trafford;

1- Manchester United 1 vs 1 Leicester City (2 April 2022)

Manchester United’s hopes of a top-four finish were dented as they had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Leicester City at Old Trafford.

2- Manchester United 1 vs 2 Leicester City (11 May 2021)

Caglar Soyuncu’s second-half header gave Leicester City a 2-1 win at Manchester United that confirmed Manchester City as champions.

3- Manchester United 1 vs 0 Leicester City (14 September 2019)

Marcus Rashford’s first-half penalty ended Manchester United’s three-match winless run as they beat Leicester City 1-0.

4- Manchester United 2 vs 1 Leicester City (10 August 2018)

Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw scored as Manchester United kicked off the 2018/19 Premier League season with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City.

5- Manchester United 2 vs 0 Leicester City (26 August 2017)

Marcus Rashford helped maintain Manchester United’s 100% start to the season with the opener in a 2-0 win over Leicester City.

As seen above, United have lost once, drawn and won thrice in their last five meetings with Leicester City at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will still have to make do without their midfield general Casemiro who serves the last suspension of his red card. A win for the home side will see them close to the gap to City to three points and Arsenal back to five points. Who do you think will come out top in this game?

Iamyunqtinq (

)