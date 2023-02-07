MNU vs LEEDS: Man United’s Strongest XI Featuring Rashford And Martial That Could Face Leeds United.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Manchester based club will be in action tomorrow evening when they face Leeds United in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Manchester United shows why they may get an home victory over Leeds United.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The English Premier League giants Manchester United recorded five wins and one draw. The Manchester based club have scored twenty-two goals while they also conceded five goals to their opponent.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Red Devils got a comfortable 4 – 2 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Manchester United gaffer Erik Ten Hag would be hoping to emerge victorious in order to move higher on the league standings.

The Dutch head coach Erik Ten Hag is also expected to name a strong line up for their midweek league game against Leeds United.

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea is expected to retain his place in between the sticks when they face Leeds United.

Center Backs;

The England defender Harry Maguire is set to return back to the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Raphael Varane in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia is expected to start in the left back position while Luke Shaw is set to operate as right back.

Central Midfielders;

The Manchester United tactician is set to name the trio of Marcel Sabtizer, Fred and Bruno Fernandes as central midfielders for their crunch league encounter against Leeds United.

Attacking Midfielder;

The Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford is expected to operate as the lone attacking midfielder when they face Leeds United.

Center Forwards;

The duo of Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial are set to be preferred in the center-forward position.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Leeds United;

