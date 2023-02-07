MNU vs LEE: Ten Hag’s Strongest XI That Could Earn Man Utd their 18th win vs Leeds at Old Trafford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Red Devils will surely be without key midfielder, Casemiro for tomorrow’s EPL match against Leeds United at the Threatre of Dreams.

The 30-year-old will be unavailable for United’s next three matches after he was red carded in his side’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend after he held the neck of Will Hughes.

Erik Ten Hag must find a way to work around the unavailability of Donny Van De Beek, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial, while Scott McTominay remains on the sidelines but have a slight chance of making it to the matchday squad for Wednesday’s match.

Jack Butland is back in contention after he was left out against his former employers on Saturday, but David De Gea is unlikely to be dropped & should be shielded by Lisandro Martinez & Raphael Varane once again.

Luke Shaw will be confident of another start off the left side of defence after his brilliant performance against the Eagles in which he provided an assist for the winner.

Diogo Dalot has fully recovered & will take over his spot on the right at the expense of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Casemiro’s absence provides New Signing, Marcel Sabitzer a big chance to come into the team & make an instant impression alongside Fred & Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford who netted his 10th goal of the campaign & 19th in all competitions should form an unchanged frontline with Wout Weghorst and Antony as they aim for their 18th win on their home ground this season .

Checkout the Full XI Below;

