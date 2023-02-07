MNU VS LEE: 5 Manchester United Stars Who will Miss Tomorrow’s Crucial EPL Match Against Leeds

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be without five key players for tomorrow’s crucial EPL match against Leeds City. The Reds have been in fantastic form recently, winning four games in a row after defeating Crystal Palace 2-1. They will be hoping to continue their fine form and pick up all three points when they face Leeds tomorrow. If they win, they will have the same number of points as Manchester City (45) and could be back in the title race.

However, some players who would have improved their chances in this game will not be available for various reasons. This article will go over the players who will be missing tomorrow’s game as well as the reasons why they will be unavailable.

1. Casemiro

The midfielder has been banned for three games after receiving a red card against Crystal Palace for grabbing Will Hughes around the throat on the weekend. He will miss both this game and the second leg.

2. Christian Eriksen

Eriksen, another talented midfielder, has already been ruled out of this game due to an ankle injury.

3. Scott McTominay

Scott has been missing for the the last three games with an unspecified injury. He is likely to miss this game as well.

4. Anthony Martial

Following an injury setback last week, the attacker is expected to miss this game. He hasn’t been seen in training recently, implying that his injury is severe.

5. Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek has already been declared a long-term absentee due to surgery he underwent earlier this year. He will not be able to play in this game.

