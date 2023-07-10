MNU VS LEE: 3 Man United Players Who Have Returned From Injury & 5 Others Who Are Doubtful

Erik Ten Hag’s side will look to get off to a good start in their first pre-season friendly of the summer when they face recently-relegated Leeds United on Wednesday at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

The team returned to training last week, hoping to build on a steady period of progress under Erik ten Hag as they prepare for yet another difficult season.

Meanwhile, here’s the most recent injury update from Old Trafford ahead of this crucial game.

* Here are Manchester United stars who have returned back from injury and would be available for this crucial game;

1. Mason Mount

The new Manchester United player is expected to be in line for his non-competitive debut for Man United on Wednesday, Having recently recovered from a pelvic problem. He was pictured in training last week and looks ready to hit the field.

2. Lisandro Martinez

The Manchester United Defender is back in full training after missing the end of the season with their serious afflictions. He is also expected to be in the starting XI for this game.

3. Donny van de Beek

The Midfielder has now returned to full team training after recovering from a a serious knee injury. He is expected to be in line for this crucial game.

* Here are other Manchester United stars who are doubtful for this game;

The likes of Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen have not yet returned to training as they are still on vacation. Despite reports that they will return this week, their chances of playing in this game are slim.

