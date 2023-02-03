MNU VS CRY: Manchester United strongest starting XI that could help them defeat Crystal Palace.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For their Premier League matchup against Crystal Palace on Saturday at Old Trafford, Manchester United will be without at least three players. After suffering an ankle injury in last weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round victory against Reading, midfielder Christian Eriksen is sidelined for the next three months.

Donny van de Beek is out for the remainder of the campaign due to a knee issue, while Scott McTominay is also in need of treatment after suffering a muscle injury that might keep him out for two to three weeks.

Diogo Dalot has been seriously dealt with a hamstring issue since the World Cup and is currently questionable for Saturday. As a result, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to keep his spot at right-back while the Red Devils examine Diogo’s condition.

Goalkeeper David de Gea and Marcus Rashford started on the subs’ bench on Wednesday as the Red Devils defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals. Erik ten Hag only rested a few of his quality players.

Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho, respectively, are expected to be dropped in favor of David De Gea and Marcus Rashford, respectively, with the rest of the team perhaps staying the same. Loan signing on the due date Marcel Sabitzer might be available to make his first appearance, Jadon Sancho is back in the mix after earning his first start since October in the victory over Forest.

Manchester United probably starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

