SPORT

MNU VS CRY: Manchester United strongest starting XI that could help them defeat Crystal Palace.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For their Premier League matchup against Crystal Palace on Saturday at Old Trafford, Manchester United will be without at least three players. After suffering an ankle injury in last weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round victory against Reading, midfielder Christian Eriksen is sidelined for the next three months.

Donny van de Beek is out for the remainder of the campaign due to a knee issue, while Scott McTominay is also in need of treatment after suffering a muscle injury that might keep him out for two to three weeks.

Diogo Dalot has been seriously dealt with a hamstring issue since the World Cup and is currently questionable for Saturday. As a result, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to keep his spot at right-back while the Red Devils examine Diogo’s condition.

Goalkeeper David de Gea and Marcus Rashford started on the subs’ bench on Wednesday as the Red Devils defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals. Erik ten Hag only rested a few of his quality players.

Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho, respectively, are expected to be dropped in favor of David De Gea and Marcus Rashford, respectively, with the rest of the team perhaps staying the same. Loan signing on the due date Marcel Sabitzer might be available to make his first appearance, Jadon Sancho is back in the mix after earning his first start since October in the victory over Forest.

Manchester United probably starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Maraj5756 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Juve Want To Offload Ex-Man Utd Star, Everton Unlikely To Sign Ex-Madrid Star

12 mins ago

Manchester United Releases Statement On Mason Greenwood, Reveals Next Step

20 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Benfica chief blasts Enzo Fernández, Chelsea’s Homegrown Players Fear Exit

60 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Madrid Want To Buy Adeyemi In The Summer, Spurs Almost Signed Ex-Barca Star In January

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button