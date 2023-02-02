SPORT

MNU vs CRY: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Manchester united The Win

Manchester united beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Old Trafford in the second leg of Carabao cup semi-finals. However, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial have finally returned from injury and make their appearance in the second half of the game. The Red Devils who signed Marcel Sabitzer in the final day of the 2023 Winter transfer window would now focus on their upcoming weekend game against Crystal Palace. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a draw, but this fixture would be taking place at Old Trafford, which could serve as an advantage for the Red Devils.

However, Manchester united have three wins and a loss in their last five games across all competitions, while Crystal Palace have two draws and three losses. In the last five meetings between Manchester united and Crystal Palace, the Red Devils have two wins and two draws. In the last two visits at Old Trafford, Crystal Palace have never beaten Manchester united. This shows that the Red Devils could secure a vital three points when both sides meet on Saturday at Old Trafford.

The starting xi that could give Manchester united the win against Crystal Palace.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, R. Varane and L. Martinez.

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jason Sancho.

