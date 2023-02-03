MNU VS CRY: 3 Manchester United Midfielders Who Will Miss Tomorrow’s Crucial EPL Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday against Crystal Palace. Since their last league loss to Arsenal, the Red Devils have been in excellent form, defeating Nottingham 5-0 on aggregate to book a place in the EFL final and also advancing to the fifth round of the FA Cup after defeating Reading.

Given their recent form, Erik Ten Hag’s men will be hoping to get back on track with a win over Crystal Palace to increase their chances of finishing in the top four by the end of the season.

However, Erik ten Hag will be without three of his midfielders for this crucial game. This is obviously bad news for him as he prepares for this important game. However, there is some good news in that Diogo Dalot and new loan recruit Marcel Sabitzer have returned to training for the team.

Let’s us go over the three midfielders who will be missing tomorrow’s crucial game;

1. Christian Eriksen

The experienced midfielder will miss this crucial game owing to an ankle injury that he picked up against Reading in the FA Cup last weekend. He is not expected to return untill April.

2. Donny van de Beek

The experienced midfielder will also be unavailable for this crucial game, having undergone knee surgery that will now keep him out for the rest of the season.

3. Scott McTominay

The club recently announced that the Scotland international could be out for some couple of months owing to a serious muscular problem. He will also not be available for this game.

