MNU vs BAR: Reasons Man United will knock Barcelona out of the UEFA Europa League tomorrow

Manchester United will aim to secure yet another famous win against Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Below are the reasons why Manchester United will defeat Barcelona tomorrow;

Home Form

Manchester United has made it very tough their opposition this season to pick up points and wins at the Threatre of Dreams, they have turned their home ground to a fortress this campaign and have only lost just two games which was against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and Against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

Which will worry Xavi Hernandez and his side heading into tomorrow’s match, they’ve the quality to get the win at Old Trafford but it’ll be very difficult.

Marcus Rashford’s Red hot form

The England international seem unstoppable at the moment & doesn’t appear like he would stop scoring soon, in the opening leg at Camp Nou, Rashford unsettled the Barcelona backline on several occasions with Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo struggling to keep him at bay.

He’s composure, clinicality centrally and off the flanks will cause the Blagurana a lot of damage if they don’t find a way to pocket the 25-year-old attacker.

In his last 5 games for the Red Devils, he has netted 5 goals & will be aiming to increase the tally come tomorrow.

Casemiro’s Presence

Manchester United haven’t really missed the 30-year-old since his ban of 3 games in the English Premier League & has managed to pick up 7 points from their last three games without the Brazilian, he featured in the opening leg in Spain & will also play a part tomorrow.

Man United with Casemiro in the middle park look more assured, his presence this campaign has helped the 20-time English Champions.

Barcelona are missing some key players

Pedri and Gavi who have had an impressive season so far for the Blagurana are expected to be unavailable for the match at Old Trafford, the former sustained an hamstring injury in the first leg which automatically rules him out of tomorrow’s clash, while the latter will miss out due to suspension.

Return of Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer

Both players were unable to feature in the opening leg due to suspension and are back after been cleared of their European bans, the duo have played a crucial part in United’s season and will be of great help tomorrow.

