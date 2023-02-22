MNU vs BAR: Man United’s Strongest XI That coud Pull Off a Famous Win Against Barca at Old Trafford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United Boss, Erik Ten Hag will welcome of three his suspended stars back into the first team fold for Thursday’s second leg European clash against Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona at Old Trafford

The Manchester based outfit came away with a draw in the opening leg at Camp Nou where Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez were both ineligible to make an outing due to accumulation of yellow cards in continental games that resulted in a suspension.

However the pair are back fit and ready for the team once again same as Casemiro who served his final league ban against the Foxes at the weekend.

Meanwhile Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Antony are all reported to be big doubts for tomorrow’s clash due to injuries & could all recover time for the match while Christian Eriksen and Donny Van de Beek are in with no chance of featuring for the team

After reaching another milestone over the weekend vs Leicester with 180 clean sheets to equal that of Peter Schmeichel, David De Gea is in for another appearance here.

Raphael Varane will be restored to the defence alongside Lisandro Martinez who almost netted his first Old Trafford goal only to be denied by the woodwork vs the Foxes.

Diogo Dalot hasn’t really been delivering since recovering from injury and is likely to be dropped for Wan-Bissaka to start while Luke Shaw continues on the left.

Casemiro and Sabitzer will form a strong midfield partnership for the first time since the Austrian international made a move from Bayern Munich in January with Bruno Fernandes who created 9 goal scoring opportunities the last time out expected to captain his side.

Jadon Sancho & Rashford are guaranteed of a start here after their goal scoring exploits against Leicester on with Wout Weghorst likely to spearhead the attack.

See the Full XI Below;

